Passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the afternoon of a cool autumn day, her favourite time of year, with family at her side. Mother to Victor (Liz) of Waterloo, Ted (Jamie) of Kitchener, Moma (grandmother) to Alex (Maria), Kirsten, Jennifer (Jason), Great Grandmother to Tyler, Sam and Eric, and Super Moma to Erika. Aunt to Rick Konarski of Mission, BC and Rose Mahony, Delaware, Ont., Eddie and Herman Rack, Milwaukee, USA. Predeceased by her sisters Olga Rack (John), Paulina Gerrard (Gord), Maria Konarski (Richard) and brother John Stalzer (Jessie). Sophia emigrated to Canada in 1950, living her years as a proud Canadian, but always rooted in the memory of her birthplace and early years in Stockendorf, Gottschee (now Planina, Slovenia). She took great pride in sharing and celebrating her culture and traditions with her family and her many friends at the Alpine Club. All who knew Sophia experienced her kindness, sense of humour and her strength of character. Her commitment to supporting her family was always evident and we are forever blessed that she was in our lives. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the compassion and professionalism of the team who supported Sophia at People Care A. R. Goudie, long term care community. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com
