1924 - 2020 Our mom and grandma, Olga passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 96. Loving mother to Barry (Mary Lou), Wayne (Brenda), Jackie (Barry) and Tim. Cherished Grandma to Angela, Rachael, Madeline, Brandon, Brice, and Sullivan. Much loved sister of Anita Brown. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Elroy Stemmler, parents Nellie and Michael Stecyk, and siblings Annie, Nellie, Johnny, Steve, Mary, and Mike. Olga was born in Kitchener where she lived and worked at the Box Factory and General Electric before marrying and raising the family. Olga loved to read, sew, crochet, play cards, garden, and enjoy family life. She was involved with Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, as a member of the Catholic Women's League, and volunteered for several years at the Erb St. Mennonite Church. We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at Sunnyside Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend visitation and the funeral mass, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Parish Prayers at 8:45 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, 173 Lourdes St., Waterloo on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Rafal Tomon as Celebrant. A private family interment will immediately follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to Sunnyside Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519.745.8445.