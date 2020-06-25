née Stewart Ena May MADDIX
Passed away at her residence on Monday, June 15, 2020. Dear mother of Janet Perry, Tony Maddix and Sharon Maddix. Loved grandmother of Shona Francis, Mercedes Maddix, Chad Maddix, Ashley Maddix, Shaquille Stevenson and Teanna Dyer. Dear sister of Olive Clacken. Predeceased by mother Lucille and brother Roy. Visitation will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900) on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5 - 7 p.m. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Private Funeral Service and Interment by invitation only will follow. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
