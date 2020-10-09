Lois Irene Bowes (nee Torry), of Hanover, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in her 90th year. She was born in Bentinck Township on March 27, 1931 to George and Reta (nee Boyce) Torry. Beloved wife of the late Don Bowes (1993). Dear mother of Donna (George) Schenk of Kitchener, Bill Bowes of Hanover and Steve (Trish) Bowes of Kincardine. Loving grandmother of Kyle Schenk and Andrew (Camille) Schenk both of Kitchener, Mitchell (Alexandra) Bowes of Hamilton, Michael Bowes of Hanover, Cody Bowes and Mikhayla Bowes both of Kincardine. Proud great-grandmother of Kailey Schenk. Dear sister of the late Jean Campbell (2020) and Georgina Torry (2019). She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews. Lois spoke fondly of her years as switchboard operator at Bell Telephone. She then helped Don with their business, Reliable Services. She enjoyed sewing, riding her bike, plants and gardening and was a long time member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Hanover. A private family service will be held with interment in Hanover Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the Alzheimer Society of Grey Bruce and may be made through Cameron's in Walkerton. Cards available to the funeral home. To leave an online condolence or donation, please visit www.cameronfuneralhomes.com