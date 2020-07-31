On Tuesday, July 28th, our 100-year-old mother died peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children. Marcie is joyful to join Joe, her much-loved husband for over 58 years (2000). A lifelong resident of Waterloo Region, she was an extraordinary mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, role model, and the family rock. She is lovingly remembered by her devoted children Jim (Darlene 2008), Mary Ann (Richard Wolfe), Carolyn (Clem Baumtrog), David (Heather), her adoring grandchildren Jacqui (Peter Knipfel), Dwayne (Michelle) Schnarr, Paul (Tracy) Schnarr, Michael Wolfe (Stephanie), Natalie (Matt Williamson), JP Wolfe, Jeff Haller (Nicole), Jenn (Dave Buchanan) and Colin (Justine) Detzler, and great grandchildren: Nathan, Meghan, Kady, Cameron, Adam, Matthew, Victoria, Jacob, Daniel, and Lucas. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Uhrig, Siblings, Charles (Wanda) Uhrig, Donelda (Pete Ataman), Mary (Art Steinke), George (Winnie) Uhrig, Bernard (Orilla) Uhrig, Eileen (Harold White) and Harold (Jean) Uhrig, sisters-in-law Margaret Schnarr, Marie (Bob Tolmie), Frances (George Carter). She was the last surviving member of her family's generation. She is also remembered by many nieces and nephews whom she enjoyed during her lifetime. Marcie was a comfort and inspiration to all her family. She loved to learn and experience life to its fullest. She was a DIYer and in her spare time she took multiple creative courses and became an expert of so many things: sewing, embroidery, millinery, smocking, knitting, crocheting, bread making, baking, cake decorating, gardening, canning, crafting of all kinds, macramé, ceramics, and shared those skills by making and giving gifts. Marcie was a volunteer at the Owl's Nest with Waterloo Senior Citizens for over 25 years. She also enjoyed activities at St. Agnes RC Church, and the Knights of Columbus Waterloo. She also took secretarial courses and worked alongside her husband in his construction business. Together they enjoyed sports activities and recreation... card games, dart clubs, walking, ice-skating, golfing, swimming, car rallies, bowling, curling competitively (KW Granite Club), and cross-country skiing, and activities with the Blue Top Hunt Club. They loved to entertain and regularly opened their home in Waterloo and at Paradise Lake to family and friends. For almost 50 years they travelled widely in North America, Europe, and South America. We all have countless amazing memories of our wonderful times together. Nothing was more important to Marcie than her family and friends and she was generous and kind to all. The family appreciates her devoted care for Joe throughout his decades with Parkinson's disease. She was gracious and funny and everyday her goal was to make someone smile with her wit and little sayings. She was the port in a storm. Special thanks to A.R. Goudie PeopleCare staff (reception, recreation, Dr. Jagas, especially nursing and support staff on the third floor). Cremation has taken place. Marcie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. On Monday, August 10th a mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. St. Mark's RC Church at 55 Driftwood Dr, Kitchener, with Fr. Stephen Murrin as celebrant. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, friends and relatives must RSVP to attend the visitation and service and face masks are mandatory. Those unable to attend may view the mass via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson's Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul, the Food Bank, or Goodwill would be appreciated. Visit henrywalser.com
to view Marcie's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.