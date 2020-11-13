Of Drayton, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, passing away peacefully at the Sunnyside Home in Kitchener on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mazereeuw (1986). Cherished mother of Wayne and Samantha of Manitouwadge, John and Lori of Clifford, Ron of Toronto, Joanne Vandenburg (nee Mazereeuw) of Elmira, Alfred and Eve of Guelph, Jeff and Pat of Newmarket, and Greg and Bethany of Kitchener. Grandmother of Melody, Michael, Christopher and Heather, Trevor and Wanda, Ian and Megan, Carolyn, Jodie, Jason and Stephanie, Jennifer and Zack, Anna and Vivian, Symon and Leah, Katherine and Adam, Brittney and Alex, Matthew, Lydia, and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Amber, Holly, Kyle, Wren, Nina, and Polson. Sister to Alice and Jake Visscher and Bert and Gerdy Vanden Hazel. Pre-deceased by brothers Wendell and Wayne Vanden Hazel. Sister-in-law of Diane and Diny Vanden Hazel. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Jenny will also be missed by her brothers and sisters-in-law in Alberta. Born in Voorthuizen, in the province of Gelderland in the Netherlands, Jenny was one of 5 siblings who immigrated to Canada with their parents in 1949. After spending some time in Alberta, Jenny and Alfred settled on a farm in Moorefield Ontario where they raised a family of seven children. Jenny was an active member in the Drayton Christian Reformed Church. She loved to read, made frequent trips to the Drayton Library, and enjoyed playing cards, dice and other games with her children and grandchildren. She made a mean Dutch vegetable soup for Sunday lunch and her lemon meringue pie was sought after at family gatherings. She will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends at the Drayton Christian Reformed Church, Main Street, Drayton on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Please visit the Funeral Home Website at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
or call the funeral home at 519-638-3072 to schedule a time to attend the visitation. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in for visitation at any given time, physical distancing must be respected and masks are required. A private Family Service will follow and will be live streamed on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in Drayton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy donations to the Sunnyside Home Foundation https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/2829
or Christian Reformed Church of Drayton would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to thank the caregivers of the Pioneer Tower, Third Floor for their compassionate care. Please visit the following link for a live stream of the funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Drayton. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca