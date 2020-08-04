Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020, shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday. Survived by her husband Stan of 63 years. Beloved mother of Sonia (Nick), and Zenia (Dave). Cherished grandmother to Alexandra, Christopher, and Sierra. Her warmth and kindness will stay forever in their hearts. Pre-deceased by her parents William and Edna (Lang) Wansbrough and her sister, Leta Torrie (Mac). Irma was a children's librarian and had a gift for storytelling. She was a true champion of Canadian children's books and authors. Irma began her career in 1953 as Children's Librarian at the St. Thomas Public Library, and then worked as Head of Children's Services at the North York Public Library. She was Chief Librarian at Richmond Hill and Port Credit Public Libraries until her move to the K-W area where she worked as a library consultant for the Waterloo Public School Board and then as librarian for Conrad Grebel College. She worked for many years as the Head of Children's services for the Waterloo Region Libraries, servicing branch libraries throughout the region and organizing numerous author visits for children. In 1995 Irma retired but continued her love of libraries in her work as a library tutor for small libraries in Ontario. There is no doubt that Irma inspired many future readers, teachers, librarians and creators during her long career, and that passion will ripple on for many years to come. Irma was a founding member of the Black Walnut Ballet and was actively involved with Probus and the Canadian Federation of University Women. Irma resided at Avondale Ave., Kitchener for 54 years and embraced her Belmont community. She was an active member of First United Church for over 50 years, working on the Outreach Committee and supporting the 'Out of the Cold' program on Friday nights. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and memorial service for Irma, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
