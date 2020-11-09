Peacefully and surrounded by her family at the Louise Marshall Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her 88th year. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Hugh MacDonald (2011) and Jack Mitchell (1985). Loving mother of Richard (Marsha) Mitchell, Brenda (Bill) Saunders, Bradley (Mary Lou) Mitchell, Valerie Mitchell (Kevin Tone), Myrna (Bob) Mallett, Ruth Szablowski, Laurie Mitchell, Kate Kraemer, and Marlene (Earl) Sibbett. Dearly loved by her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sisters Gwen Stanners and Lois Geil. Predeceased by her grandson Alex Szablowski; siblings Keith Wooddisse, Eileen Faulkner, Darlene Silagy; brother-in-law Russell Faulkner, Ed Silagy, Andy Stanners, and Ralph Geil; and sisters-in-law Doris Wooddisse and Ruth Conway. A private family service was held with burial at the Bethesda Community Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.



