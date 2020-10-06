Passed away unexpectedly at University Hopsial, London Health Science on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her 61st year. Barb will be forever remembered by her father Robert Woodman (Angie). Cherished mother and grandmother of Kristine Cromwell and her children, Decian, Troy and Kloe; Jennifer Cromwell (Tom Stanley) and her children Cody, Isabella and Abigail; and Rebecca Foss. She will be missed by her siblings Sharon Williams, Bob Woodman (Lisa Leblanc) and Jeff Woodman (Amanda Seaton). Barb will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Sonya Woodman, her loving companion dog Lily and her many nieces and nephews. Barb is now reunited with her mother Frances Woodman (Cole) who predeceased her. Barb enjoyed her nights out with her sister Sharon on the dance floor and would sing at the top her lungs when any Tragically Hip song came on the radio. Barb always spoke of her thankfulness for her siblings. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all. Barb loved her dogs dearly and held a special place in her heart for them. She enjoyed spending sunny warm days in her garden, making them beautiful for all to see. Barb enjoyed a delicious meal at Red Lobster with anyone who would enjoy it with her and of course the meal would be accompanied by her Sunset Passion Colada. Many of Barb's evenings would be spent going on scenic drives to the ocean to watch the wonderful sunsets. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.



