April 27, 1927 - October 1, 2020 For all of her 93 years, Doris had an incredibly positive outlook and always used to say, "With lemons, you make lemonade." This philosophy was something she learned at an early age, when as Captain Cutlass in a school play, she had to suddenly persevere with just the handle of her broken sword to save the day against Slit Gizzard Bill. Doris was born and grew up in Kitchener/Waterloo. Her parents were Ernst Wuertele and Emma Wuertele (nee Kunberger). She was married at age 18 to Joseph Dietrich and within 5 years was the mother of three children. She worked outside the home in the family businesses, the Cado Restaurant in Kitchener, and the Hub Variety in Waterloo. A good part of her retirement was spent in Ft. Myers, Florida during the winter. Doris was a long time enthusiastic participant of the Waterloo Senior Day Program. Her lifetime love of reading, amazing memory and quick recall often garnered her top spot in quizzes and trivia. She relished all card games, especially poker and cribbage. She was an excellent cook and really enjoyed food too. Doris was predeceased by her husband Joseph, brother/sister-in-law Nick/Caroline Dietrich, nephew Joe Dietrich, niece Betty Petrina and son-in-law Bruce Glencross. She is survived by her loving family: brother Roy Wuertele, daughters Carol Armstrong (Gordon) and Diane Glencross, son Nicholas Dietrich (Susan), grandchildren Jeremy Dietrich and Leah Dietrich (Jeff Mackey), niece Linda Seibert, 'adopted' daughter Barb Cooper and grand nieces/nephews. Doris lived these last few years at Lanark Place and Barnswallow Place. Thank you to the dedicated care workers who provided her with a sense of community and looked after her needs with compassion. As per her wishes, there will be no service and no picture of her to be part of this life story. Condolences are welcomed through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King. St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
.