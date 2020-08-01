1/1
nee Young formerly Lipskie Agnes GILLICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, in her 80th year. Loving mother to Laurie Jasper (Brian) and cherished grandmother to Jessica. Dear sister to Gordon Young (Rita) and Ellie Small (Willie). Dearly missed by sisters-in-law, Margo (Don) Schreiber, Pauline Schopf, Rose Lembke, Linda Stephen and Carol Johrendt as well as brother-in-law, John Helm. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by first husband, Frederick Lipskie, second husband, Joseph Gillick, and siblings, Jim Young, John Young, Helen Farrell, Donald Young, Mary Helm and Edward Young. Agnes was involved with the Waterloo Horticulture Society, the Stanley Park Optimist Club and the Ladies of Waterloo Optimist Club. Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital - 6th floor for their care. Agnes' family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 followed by the funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may join Agnes' service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Relatives and friends must RSVP for her services and face masks are required. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Agnes's memorial and where you can RSVP for her services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved