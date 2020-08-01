Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, in her 80th year. Loving mother to Laurie Jasper (Brian) and cherished grandmother to Jessica. Dear sister to Gordon Young (Rita) and Ellie Small (Willie). Dearly missed by sisters-in-law, Margo (Don) Schreiber, Pauline Schopf, Rose Lembke, Linda Stephen and Carol Johrendt as well as brother-in-law, John Helm. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by first husband, Frederick Lipskie, second husband, Joseph Gillick, and siblings, Jim Young, John Young, Helen Farrell, Donald Young, Mary Helm and Edward Young. Agnes was involved with the Waterloo Horticulture Society, the Stanley Park Optimist Club and the Ladies of Waterloo Optimist Club. Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital - 6th floor for their care. Agnes' family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 followed by the funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may join Agnes' service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Relatives and friends must RSVP for her services and face masks are required. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Agnes's memorial and where you can RSVP for her services.