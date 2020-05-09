Neil Hamilton
Of Kitchener and formerly of Palmerston passed away peacefully at the Forest Heights Nursing Home, Kitchener on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in his 89th year. Son of the late Roy and Viola (Gilmore) Hamilton, brother of the late Ross Hamilton. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Private family service and interment in Palmerston Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Palmerston Cemetery
Interment
Palmerston Cemetery
