Neil Litwiller
Passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Sutton) for 58 years. Dear father of Susan (Erhardt) Peper, Dennis Litwiller (LeeAnn Hundt). Predeceased by his daughter Kelly Litwiller (1976). Cherished Grampy of Edward and Alex Peper, Willow and Noah Litwiller, and Samantha and Andrea Hundt. Dear brother to Arlene (Wally) Brenneman. Will also be remembered by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Carole Litwiller, Marlene Redman, Bruce Sutton, Linda (Leroy) Freeman and Wayne (Karen) Sutton. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his brother Wally (Betty) Litwiller, brother Ray, and in-laws Joan (Don) Billings and Vern Redman. Neil was a man of few words with old-fashioned values and a good sense of humour. He was proud to have been a part of the team at Westburne Electric for 46 years. He enjoyed his second home at Sauble Beach. He also enjoyed any kind of sports. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Neil's family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests are requested to RSVP for the visitation by calling 519-749-8467 or at www.henrywalser.com. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Nutrition for Learning - Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Neil's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
