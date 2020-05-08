Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her 97th year. Nelda was born May 25, 1923 in Normanby Township, the second youngest of eight children of Henry and Katherine Weppler. Beloved wife of the late Robert Becker (2012) to whom she was married September 10, 1949. Predeceased by her cherished daughter Bonita (Bonnie) St. Louis (2014). Much loved mother of Susan (Gary) Parker of St. Jacobs and Laurie (James) Knott of Waterloo and mother-in-law of Russell St. Louis of Elmira. Proud grandmother of Katharine (Matthew) Schwartz of Toronto, Jessica (Dale) Ryan of Katoomba, Australia and John (Leanne) St. Louis of Elmira and step-grandmother of Kimberley Chapman (Steven Mehl) of Calgary and Steven (Trina) Parker of Waterloo. Nelda enjoyed visiting with and hearing about her great-grandchildren Madeline, Evelyn and Everett Schwartz, Georgia, Audrey and Jack Ryan, Carter, Chase and Asher St. Louis, Ryleigh and Cassidy Chapman and Holden and Grayson Parker. Predeceased by brothers Norman, Edwin and Harry Weppler and sisters Mary Lantz, Tena Gerhardt and Emma Schaus. Lovingly remembered by sister Ella (Norman) Freund of Waterloo. Nelda was a proud homemaker and was devoted to her family. She supported her husband Bob with his business. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Kitchener. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Sunshine Centre, Luther Village, Nelda's home for the past year. Family interment service at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery to take place at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Grand River Hospital Foundation or St. Mary's General Hospital may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.