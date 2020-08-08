Passed away suddenly but peacefully, with her son by her side, on Tuesday, July 29, 2020, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Dear and beloved mother to Kevin Freeland (Valerie) and adored grandmother to Rachel and Nicole Freeland. As per Nellie's wishes, no funeral or visitation arrangements were to be made. Nellie's immediate family will hold a private memorial. Cremation has taken place. A full online obituary can be found at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/memory/obituaries/nellie-darnell-foglton-freeland/52693/
and where friends and family are invited to contribute memories.