|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Belleville General Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Bruce Switzer and the late Roy Sallans (1995). Loving mother of Jim (Elaine), Dennis (Vicki), Michael (Marivic) and the late Dale. Survived by her daughter-in-law Brooke. Cherished grandmother of Leeanne, Matthew (Jennifer), Jason (Jackie), Scott (Candace), Katie (Andrew), April (Ryan), Ray (Mamie), Adam and great-grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Sarah Day. Predeceased by her five brothers and her sister. Nellie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral Service will be held at Rosebank Brethren in Christ Church, 1434 Huron Rd., Petersburg, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Nellie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020