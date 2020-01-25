Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Rosebank Brethren in Christ Church
1434 Huron Rd
Petersburg, ON
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Belleville General Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Bruce Switzer and the late Roy Sallans (1995). Loving mother of Jim (Elaine), Dennis (Vicki), Michael (Marivic) and the late Dale. Survived by her daughter-in-law Brooke. Cherished grandmother of Leeanne, Matthew (Jennifer), Jason (Jackie), Scott (Candace), Katie (Andrew), April (Ryan), Ray (Mamie), Adam and great-grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Sarah Day. Predeceased by her five brothers and her sister. Nellie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral Service will be held at Rosebank Brethren in Christ Church, 1434 Huron Rd., Petersburg, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Nellie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020
