Nicole (Trottier) CHARTRAND
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Nicole Chartrand (nee Trottier) on September 1, 2020. She left us peacefully and surrounded by family, due to complications from congestive heart failure. She was 71. Nicole is survived by her husband and soulmate, Marcel. They recently celebrated 51 years of love and marriage. Loving mother of Marc and wife Brigitte, Debbie Barrett, and Neil and wife My. Proud Grandmother of Grant, Alex, Nicholas, and Eric. Predeceased by her father Gaetan, mother Fabiola, and sister Micheline. Dear sister of Raymond, Diane, Jacques, Sue, Ginette and Marc. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Nicole loved to cook and bake, kept an immaculate home, and enjoyed a decades-long career as a teacher. A nurturing and compassionate soul, she was a dear friend to all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Downtown Mission of Windsor. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave. South Windsor 519-969-5841. A private family Celebration of Nicole's life will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 12:30 p.m. Friends are invited to view Nicole's Celebration of Life by Livestream at www.FamiliesFirst.ca Share memories, photos, or donations in Nicole's name at www.FamiliesFirst.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Families First Funeral Home & Tribute Centre
3260 Dougall Avenue
Windsor, ON N9E 1S6
(519) 969-5841
