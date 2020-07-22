Niemi Calvin

Went to be with his Lord and Saviour on July 19, 2020 at the age of 66. Predeceased by his wife Jill Niemi (2013). Fondly remembered by his wife Barbara Becking. Loving father of Lisa (Justus) Daniels, Blake (Joanna) Niemi and Michelle (Jeremy) Gosse. Cherished grandpa to Lauren, Lindsey, Ella, Luke, Jessica, Theodore, Raine and Knox. Dear brother of Harold (Nancy) Niemi and Lia (Paul) Wilson. Cal's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, wearing a mask is mandatory, and you must RSVP your attendance. You may RSVP through the funeral home website. A private family service will be held. Friends may view the service via livestream on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4 p.m. through the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
