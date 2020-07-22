1/1
Niemi Calvin
Went to be with his Lord and Saviour on July 19, 2020 at the age of 66. Predeceased by his wife Jill Niemi (2013). Fondly remembered by his wife Barbara Becking. Loving father of Lisa (Justus) Daniels, Blake (Joanna) Niemi and Michelle (Jeremy) Gosse. Cherished grandpa to Lauren, Lindsey, Ella, Luke, Jessica, Theodore, Raine and Knox. Dear brother of Harold (Nancy) Niemi and Lia (Paul) Wilson. Cal's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, wearing a mask is mandatory, and you must RSVP your attendance. You may RSVP through the funeral home website. A private family service will be held. Friends may view the service via livestream on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4 p.m. through the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Visit www.henrywalser.com for Cal's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
04:00 PM
https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
