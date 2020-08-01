Passed away at Freeport Health Centre on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael Ryan (May 18, 2016). Dear mother of Michael Francis Ryan and his wife Erika. Loved grandmother of Liam Michael Ryan and Audrey Jolyn Ryan. Dear sister of Eileen Thomas (Harry), Shelagh Pigeon, Kevin Curry (Carol) and the late Garry Curry, Patti Griffi, and Kathleen Hesse. Also remembered by her many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Elizabeth Curry. Mike extends his heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers over the past years in and out of Freeport Health Centre for their love, care and compassion. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Nora's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 2- 4 p.m. Prayer vigil will be at 4:00 pm Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 305 Laurentian Dr., Kitchener, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 am. Cremation will follow. Interment at a later date in Williamsburg Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Waterloo Wellington LIHN, 141 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2A9, or a charity of choice
