Passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 81. Loving mother to Derek Arthur, Darlene Moore (Robert), Colleen Arthur and Bonnie DeWolfe (Dan). Cherished grandmother to Kristy Hummel (Trevor), Katie Arthur, Brianna Boisvert, Sean Moore, Neil Moore and Kassie DeWolfe and great grandmother to Kira Hummel and Mya Forth. Dear sister to Mary McKenzie. Predeceased by her husband, Edward (1998) and her brother, Jack O'Neill. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Friends may join Norah's service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Norah's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.