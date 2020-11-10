1/1
Norine MILOSEVIC
At Huronlea in Brussels, on Sunday, November 08, 2020, Norine Milosevic formerly of Wingham passed away at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Borisav "Bora" Milosevic who predeceased her in 2013. Cherished mother of Dr. Michael Milosevic and his wife Dr. Eileen Fischer and Dr. Larry Milosevic and his wife Anna Bayley all of Toronto. Dear grandmother of Theo and Elizabeth Milosevic. Norine is predeceased by her parents Fred and Lily Martin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held with Reverend JoAnn Todd officiating. Interment will take place in Wingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Paul's Trinity Anglican Church, Wingham or the Huronlea Resident's Council would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McBurney Funeral Home
35 Patrick Street West
Wingham, ON N0G 2W0
(519) 357-1170
