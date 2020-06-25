Born July 3, 1976 - Died peacefully after a short battle of cancer June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Laverne Kuepfer. Remembered by her father and mother: Reuben and Miriam (Albrecht) Jantzi, mother-in-law; Adeline Kuepfer, sisters and brothers; Malinda and Jeremy, Rosanna and Tim, Marvin and Jolene, Fannie Mae and Gary, Nathan and Susanne, James and Loretta and Susanna; brothers in law and sisters in law Mahlon and Marilyn, Manuel and Irene, Levi and Rosanna, Velma and Paul,Elmina and Eli. Norma is predeceased by her father-in-law David Kuepfer, brother-in-law Ervin Kuepfer, paternal grandparents Claytus and Fanny Jantzi and her maternal grandparents Harvey and Malinda Albrecht. Norma was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Family and friends will be received at the home of Laverne and Norma Kuepfer, 6566 Road 136, RR2, Milverton on Thursday, June 25 after 10:30 a.m. and on Friday, June 26, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Reuben Jantzi officiating. Interment in the 7th Line Mornington Amish Mennonite Cemetery. (Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also bring your face masks as they must be worn in the building during visitation). Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton



