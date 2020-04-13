|
Age 86, of Attica, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Harold Zehr, and a much-loved mother of Dale (Cathy) Zehr and Marilyn (Lyle) Hibbler, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lapeer County Medical Care Facility, MI. She is survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, three sisters: Anna Mae Gascho, Lorene (Lowell) Shantz, Eileen Lebold and one brother Lloyd (Laurene) Erb; sisters-in-law Leona Erb, Ruby Erb, Adeline Erb; brother-in-law David Gascho and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Michael and Mary Erb; sisters Edna, Eva McKinnon and Florence Gascho; brothers Nelson, Lorne and Elmer; brothers-in-law Allen Gascho, Ralph Lebold, and Wes McKinnon. She attended Hunters Creek Community Church. A private graveside service was held on April 11, 2020 at Bethany Mennonite Cemetery in Attica, MI. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020