Norma Effie Kathleen Spahr (nee Alles), of Mount Forest, passed away at Guelph General Hospital, Guelph, on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Spahr. Loving mother of Susan Spahr and her husband John Fenner, Sharon Spahr and her husband Dan Dickson, and Sandy Spahr. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Tyler, Melissa and her partner Easton, Karen and her partner Alex, and Jevin. Dear sister of John Alles and his wife Mary, and Donovan Reay and his wife Julie. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Effie Alles, and siblings Lorraine, Henry, Arnie, Donnie and Earl. A funeral service celebrating Norma's life will be held at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest on Monday, February 3rd at 12 p.m., with visitation prior to the service from 10 - 11:45 a.m. Spring interment at Mount Forest Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations to Karuna Lane Sanctuary would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020