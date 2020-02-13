|
|
Passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital. Norman was born 70 years ago on November 6, 1949 in Kitchener, Ontario. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane Albrecht (Kropf) whom he married on December 26, 1970. Cherished and loving father and grandfather of Bill and wife Denise Albrecht and their children Ben and Charlotte; Tracey Schneider and her children Nathan, Taylor, Jennifer and Sarah; Cindy and husband Jim Hood and Jeff and wife Elizabeth Albrecht. Norman is survived by his brother Ken Albrecht and his friend Cheryl as well as by his nieces and nephews. Norm is predeceased by his father and mother Edward and Sarah (Jantzi) Albrecht. Norm was an owner operator of A & A Contracting located in Newton and was dedicated to the business and friends he established in his local community. Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 53 Main Street, Milverton on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. again on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Pastors Bonnie Shelter-Brown and Barry Boeckner officiating. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Milverton. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to the or St. Peter's Lutheran Church and can be done through the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 13, 2020