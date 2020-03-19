|
Surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Mr. Norman Earl Binning passed away peacefully at his home in Listowel, in his 81st year. Husband of the late Carol (Porterfield) Binning. Father of Chuck and Pauling Binning, and Barb and Dean Ballantyne, all of Listowel. Grandfather of Brett and Julie Binning of Lucknow, Mary and Ben Reynolds of Listowel, Luke Binning and Maria Defouw of Chateh, AB, Nikki Palmer & Anmol Chanan of Toronto, and Taylor Palmer of Waterloo, and great-grandfather of Knox, Aspyn, and Ryder. Brother of Bev & Doris Binning of Listowel, and Marie Shean of Mitchell, and brother-in-law of Shirley Binning of Listowel, Betty Porterfield of Waterdown, Bernice and Lloyd McConachie of Bayfield, Jack and Bev Porterfield of Listowel, Joan Harrow of Waterloo, Jim and Pat Porterfield of Kitchener, and Karen and Ross Quanz of Kingston. Norman was predeceased by his brother Jack Binning, sisters Ruth Thompson and her husband Aaron, and Lenore White and her husband Tom, and by his great-granddaughter Brooke Reynolds. A private family service will be held with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 19, 2020