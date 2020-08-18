Passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario and worked for years at Uniroyal. He was blessed for so many years with good friends in Sunnybreeze Harbour, Arcadia, Florida and Morningside Adult Community, New Hamburg, Ontario. Norman is survived by his second wife, Joyce Kunkel, his three children Jim Dickson, Sandra Linseman (and Randy); Bob Dickson (and Kim) and his three step-sons, Larry Kunkel, Dr Tim Kunkel and Kenneth Kunkel. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Mleinek in 1973, his son Edward in 1995 (husband of Bev), Jim's wife Bonnie in 1999 and his brothers Elgin, Gerald, Floyd and Ross Dickson and his sister Elaine Vogt. Norman is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff, management and volunteers of the Nithview Long Term Care facility in New Hamburg for their kindness, dedication and professionalism over the years that Norman lived among them. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Mennonite Central Committee, canada@mcccanada.ca Following cremation and in view of the Covid19 pandemic, a private Celebration of Life for Norman will be announced when it is convenient and safe for family members to travel. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com
or 519.772.1237