It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Norman Edward Schultz, in his 83rd year. Norm was born in 1937 to parents Albert and Susie Schultz. He grew up excelling as both player and coach at a number of sports, in particular hockey, a passion that he carried with him throughout his life (go Habs go!). He worked 50+ years at Hespeler's Stamp and Enamel, retiring to a life of family gatherings, trips and travel, golf, armchair sports, coffee dates with friends, and grandchildren's hockey games, ice shows, and karate demonstrations. Norm was predeceased by his wife, Darlene (2004), to whom he was married for 49 wonderful years. They raised two daughters: Joanne (Nathan Hillis) and Cheryl (Dan Côté). Both Norm and Darlene were extremely proud of their grandchildren Kyla, Joshua, Stephanie, and Mikaël. He took pride in their academic and sports accomplishments, and so pleased of the young adults they have grown up to be. Norman also liked nothing better than to raise a glass and talk sports with his two sons-in-law Nathan and Dan. He was also lucky enough to find love and companionship a second time around with his dear friend and partner in crime Muriel Howlett. Norman was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Donald, and his sister Helen. He held deep affection for his in-laws and outlaws Gerald and Sharon Stark, Jack and Janet Stark, Marion Schultz, Helen Schultz, and Edward Kinzel. On March 24, Norm entered into Cambridge Memorial Hospital with a case of pneumonia. While there, he benefited greatly from the care and experience of the wonderful ICU staff, a blessing of which his family is deeply appreciative. For this reason, if you would like to make a donation in Norm's memory, please "go local" and give to the CMH Foundation. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at a later date, with an announcement to come. Norman had a good and full life. Family, Friends, and Community - you were all a part of that. Thank you! In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or a condolence on our funeral home website at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020