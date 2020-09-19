Age 86, passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 17th, 1934 in Estevan, Saskatchewan. His parents were Nickolai and Emma Rude. He moved to Ontario and married his loving wife, Pat (Darlene) Rude in 1960. She passed away in 2008. Survived and lovingly remembered by daughter Deby Williams (Bob), daughter Susan Rude, grandchildren Chris Williams, Cheri Oldham (Ryan), Nickolai Ruttan-Rude (Janelle), David Ruttan-Rude (Elsie), great grandchildren Ben Oldham, Evalee Oldham and Ray Ruttan-Rude. Norman was a manager at Lloyd Doors in Wingham as well as a school bus driver in Mount Forest. He was always very involved in his community in both Wingham and Mount Forest. He was a member of the Optimist Club, Anglican Church, Curling Club, Lawn Bowling Club, as well as a Treasurer with the Mount Forest Archives. He was an avid gardener and he loved his family very deeply. He formed deep bonds with everyone around him. Cremation has occurred, and due to the current pandemic situation, a private family interment and celebration of life will be held. The family encourages all who knew him to remember him in their own way from the safety of their homes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com
