NORM!!! Norman Kohyu Nakanishi was born on September 12, 1977 in Kitchener and passed away suddenly in his sleep on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 42. We are shattered that someone who was so busy living life and making plans for his next adventure was taken so unexpectedly. Loving son of Susumu and Itsuyo Nakanishi, brother to Sayaka (Colin) and Yuri (Geoff) and uncle to Cameron, Nolan, and Violet. Norm broke the mold when he was born. He was one of the good guys: he was compassionate, generous, crazy fun, and he would drop everything in a heartbeat to help anyone. He left a permanent mark on his family, friends, work colleagues at Brock Solutions and himself (literally-he tattooed the order number of his favourite beef noodle dish from a local Chinese restaurant on his arm in Chinese characters, just to see the reaction of those who could read it). Norm was a prankster. For Christmas, he would give his niece and nephews the best gifts. He would often hide funny random gifts such as canned cat food within the real gift or spend hours meticulously wrapping, e.g., a 5 ft tall giraffe that looked exactly like a giraffe (thank goodness his car had a sunroof). Norm loved what he did and loved his family and friends immensely. Norm's mind was like a Rolodex and when he talked about his friends, it always started with my "buddy", or my "good buddy" or my "real good buddy". How wonderful is that? Norm had an eclectic mix of hobbies. He enjoyed trying new things and always approached life with the simple philosophy of "don't knock it until you tried it". He loved travelling, hanging out with his friends, making new friends, searching for the perfect bowl of ramen (since 1990), interior camping, air-soft, building new gadgets, ballroom dancing, motorcycling, attending music festivals... Norm even attended a psychic dream seminar; he didn't seem to take that much away from it, other than writing the name and address of a restaurant nearby. He wrote "great steaks and mushy peas". He always found the positive in everything. To our beloved son, brother/brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. We miss you terribly. We will have a private family cremation and burial service. A celebration of life will be organized in the future. We would like to thank everyone who has been so supportive of Norm and our family, it means a lot to us. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
