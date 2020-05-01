Passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Norman is survived by his loving wife Evelyn, his three sons Philip (Robin), Andrew (Julie), and Allen and his four grandchildren Lauryn, Elliot, Maxwell and Nora. Norman is survived by his sisters Marie-Paul Pajala, Blanche (Ernie) Ross, Gaetanne (Peter) Tyrer and, brother in law Marcel Bruneau. Predeceased by his parents Jean and Yvette (Girard) Mondor, and sisters Paulette Mondor, Roseanne Bruneau, Claire (Joe) Couloumbe, nephew Jislain and brother-in-law Jack Pajala. In-laws Donald (Louisa) Bender, brother-in-law John McDowell, sister-in-law Amy Bender and niece Emily Bender. Norm has worked as a self-employed renovator for over 45 years. Known to some as "Stormin' Normin'" and well known to friends and associates as outgoing, friendly and talkative. With a never-ending willingness to have a gang over (big or small), he was the consummate host for a backyard get together at any given moment in time. Thank you to everyone with Medical Daycare at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the local LHIN for their support, care and listening to his many stories. Cremation has taken place and the family will host a celebration of Norman's life at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.