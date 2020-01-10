|
Norman was born 78 years ago, on December 7, 1941 in Mornington Township, a son of the late Menno and Sarah (Kipfer) Steckly. Loving and cherished husband of Marlene Steckly (Gerber) whom he married on January 26, 1963. Cherished father and grandfather of James and his wife Julie and their children Emily and friend Jeff Collins and Lydia; Randy and his wife Karen and their children Daniel, Katie and her husband Daniel Penner, David and friend Emma Francis. Norman will be forever remembered by his brothers and sisters; Isabel (Jim) Mullett, Elsie Kuepfer (Laverne) Martin, Nancy Sabo, Marjorie Erb (Stanley Herrfort), Joanne (Ralph) Gerber, Ron (Linda) Steckly, Marilyn (Mike) Clelland and Robert (Cheryl) Steckly. Survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law; Doris Steckly, Donald Gerber, Mary Gingerich, Frieda (Toby) Faulhafer, Lloyd (Connie) Gerber and Wayne (Joyce) Gerber as well as by his many nieces, nephews and extended families. Norman is predeceased by his brother Stanley Steckly, sister Doreen Gerber, brothers and sisters-in-law; Levi Kuepfer, Mike Sabo, Ed Erb, Calvin Gingerich and Nancy Gerber. Norman was a longtime member of the Former Riverdale Mennonite Church, until the time of closure. Norman is now a faithful member of the Milverton Christian Fellowship. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. and again on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Milverton Christian Fellowship, 6619 Perth 131 Road, Milverton at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Hans Peters officiating. Interment to follow in the Former Riverdale Mennonite Church Cemetery, Millbank. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Milverton Christian Fellowship, or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated, cheques accepted at the funeral home. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca