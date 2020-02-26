Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman WIELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman WIELAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman WIELAND Obituary
Norman passed away peacefully at Lanark Heights Long Term Care on February 24, 2020 at the age of 89.He will be dearly missed by his wife Johanna Fink and his children Paul Wieland and Kim Vallee (Todd) and his step-children John Fink (Wendy), Charlene Cooper, Tim Fink (Heather), Ron Fink and Rachel Fink (Derek Sweeney). Papa leaves precious memories with his grandchildren Cody, Cam, Taylor, Braden, Kristen, Kayla, Natalie, Rayne, Kenzie, Piper, Savhana and Kayla. Norman was the manager of Earl's Auto Parts where he worked for 45 years. Heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Lanark Heights for their loving care during Norman's stay. Visitation will be at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., on Thursday, February 27th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service in the Westmount Chapel on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Memory Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Norman's memory are appreciated to Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington or Make A Wish. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -