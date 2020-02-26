|
Norman passed away peacefully at Lanark Heights Long Term Care on February 24, 2020 at the age of 89.He will be dearly missed by his wife Johanna Fink and his children Paul Wieland and Kim Vallee (Todd) and his step-children John Fink (Wendy), Charlene Cooper, Tim Fink (Heather), Ron Fink and Rachel Fink (Derek Sweeney). Papa leaves precious memories with his grandchildren Cody, Cam, Taylor, Braden, Kristen, Kayla, Natalie, Rayne, Kenzie, Piper, Savhana and Kayla. Norman was the manager of Earl's Auto Parts where he worked for 45 years. Heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Lanark Heights for their loving care during Norman's stay. Visitation will be at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., on Thursday, February 27th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service in the Westmount Chapel on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Memory Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Norman's memory are appreciated to Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington or Make A Wish. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020