|
|
April 19, 1922 - March 15, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the calling of Norman Wm. (Bill) Wiles to his eternal home, in his 98th year, on March 15, 2020. He was born in Rosendale, Waterloo Township, the middle son of Oscar and Marie (nee Biesel) Wiles and was baptized and confirmed in his faith by Rev. Albert Orzen at Historic ST. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kitchener. He is reunited with Marjorie L. Wiles (nee Pigeon), his beloved wife of 68 years, who predeceased him on October 30, 2015. Soon after returning from WWII, he had met Marjorie on a blind date in October 1945, and they were married by Rev. Arthur Eissfeldt at Historic ST. Paul's on May 10, 1947. Dad is dearly remembered by his sons, William (Karen) and Andrew (Sharon) and his daughters, Elizabeth Chamberlin (Chris), Katherine Holst (Harry) and Emily Harlick (Martin). Marje and Bill were blessed with ten grandchildren: Matthew Wiles, Sarah (Rick) Ceron, Curtis (Tami) Sutton, Heidi (Jamie) Johnson, Eric (Kayleigh) Wiles, Lynsey (Steve) Reniewick, Ian (Jenny) Voegtle, Abigail (Dr. Brian) Flatt, Graeme (Allyson) Harlick and Dr. Claire Harlick (Mike Stratulat). They were proud great-grandparents of Tiffany, Leah and Justin Ceron, Tucker and Tessa Sutton, Emma and Abby Johnson, Spencer, Makenna and Landon Wiles, Felix Flatt, Emma and Elyse Stratulat and Nora Harlick. Bill is survived by his youngest sister, Elizabeth Arkell, sister-in-law, Mary (Donald) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Marie Wiles, his eldest sister and her husband, Martha Dugan (M. Clarke) and his brothers and their wives, Arthur (Leona), Donald, Peter (Shirley) and Richard (Anne and first wife, Marion), his brother-in-law, Gerald Arkell and niece, Sharon Cosner (nee Dugan). Bill was a very generous man who shared his time, talents and wealth with his family, friends, charities, his church family and business associates. He built much of his own furniture, and Windsor chairs, cedar chests, tables, beds and more for family and friends. He enjoyed many outdoor activities and was happiest sharing these times with many of us: fishing, golfing, hunting, snowmobiling, and camping, star-gazing and birdwatching with Marje. We would like to thank Dr. Kugler and the staff at The Westmount Long-term Care Home for their kindness to Dad over the last 4 years and their compassionate care over his last few weeks. Thankyou especially to Jenn, Bibi, Althea, Shirley, Lisa and Melanie. Dear Dad, we have been raised, cared for, taught and blessed by you and Mom and are so thankful for the privilege of having you with us for so long. Although we deeply miss both of you, we are grateful to the Lord that you are now at rest and are joyfully re-united with each other in your eternal home in heaven. A visitation and celebration of a life well-lived will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bill's Memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020