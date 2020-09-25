1/1
Odette Monique (Pineault) O'HARA
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Village on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Dr. Doug O'Hara for over 58 years. Loving mother of Greg (Glorimar), David and John (Amy). Proud Grandma of Ryan, Henry, Clementine, Charlie, Sam, Tommy and Violet. Dear sister of Jacques and the late Noella and Lisette. Daughter of the late Antoine and Adrienne Pineault. Odette's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral service in the chapel on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Please note that if you wish to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view Odette's service through the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Odette's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
