After a life devoted to art and music, Odette went to make music with the angels. She passed away peacefully at Lanark Heights Long Term Care on October 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Denis (Mary Lou), grandchildren Jean-Luc and Andre (Tasha) Perreault and great-grandchildren Alyssa Stephens, Nicole, Tabatha, Ethan, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn and Nyla Perreault. She is also survived by her sisters Edith Stevenson and Ghislaine Bernier. Odette was predeceased by her husband Antoine (Tony 2011), parents Sylvio (1996) and Annie (2002), sister Colette (2005) and brothers Rolland (2008) and Richard (2020). We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the fantastic staff at Lanark Heights and Forest Heights Long Term Care for the compassionate and loving care you provided Odette. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and due to the pandemic a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers and due to Odette's love of dogs, as expressions of sympathy a donation can be made to The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides through Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
