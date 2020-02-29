|
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our Father Olev Rannaoja. Born April 18, 1948 in Sweden, passed away peacefully at his home in Surrey, BC on February 15th, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Konstantin and Vilma Rannaoja and his forever beloved wife Sharon (2009). Olev is survived by his devoted children, Kimberley (Rob) of Kitchener, ON, Kendall (Carrie) of Naperville, IL and Kolin ( Katherine) of Langley, BC. As well by his grandchildren, Evan, Charlotte, Hayden and Christopher. Olev is also survived by his sisters, Lea Byers of Oakville, ON and Urve Humphrey (Doug) of Surrey, BC., and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Olev will be sadly missed by his many dear friends, the Estonian community, and the RCMP, where he last served as a Staff Sergeant/ Acting Inspector and retired after 30 years of service. He went on to work for the Ministry of Attorney General and Ministry of the Solicitor General in British Columbia. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in his name to the Nicomekl Enhancement Society, where he was a volunteer and board member for many years. Nicomekl Hatchery, 5263-232nd St. Langley Township, BC V2Z 2P8 [email protected] In Loving memory of you Dad... may you rest with Mom now... "You held my hand when I was small You caught me when I fell, The hero of my childhood a And latter years as well. Every time I think of you, my heart fills with pride, And though I'll always miss you Dad, I know you're by my side. In laughter and in sorrow, In sunshine and in rain, I know you're watching over us Until we meet again."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020