Olga (Stecyk) STEMMLER
Our mom and grandma, Olga passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 96. Loving mother to Barry (Mary Lou), Wayne (Brenda), Jackie (Barry) and Tim. Cherished Grandma to Angela, Rachael, Madeline, Brandon, Brice, and Sullivan. Much loved sister of Anita. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Elroy Stemmler, parents Nellie and Michael Stecyk, and siblings Annie, Nellie, Johnny, Steve, Mary, and Mike. Olga was born in Kitchener where she lived and worked at the Box Factory and General Electric before marrying and raising the family. Olga loved to read, sew, crochet, play cards, garden, and enjoy family life. She was involved with Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, as a member of the Catholic Women's League, and volunteered for several years at the Erb St. Mennonite Church. We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at Sunnyside Home. Announcements will follow in a later edition of The Record. Arrangements in care of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and donations to Sunnyside Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 31, 2020.
