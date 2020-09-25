Oliver Karges

1/
formerly of Listowel, passed away peacefully at Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving husband of 71 years to Elsie (Harding) Karges. Father to Donald (Lesley) Karges of Woodstock, Alan (Rose) Karges of Trail B.C., and Peter (Debbie) Karges of Port Rowan. Proud grandfather of Reid (Jelisa Daniels) Karges, Tracy (Ben) Dalgleish, and Kelly (Kamar Gall) Karges, and great-grandfather to Megan Dalgleish. Oliver is survived by his sister Donalda Cunningham of Kitchener, and Reita Markovich of Edmonton. Oliver lived the first 91 years of his life in Listowel. He worked for 40 years at the Ideal Supply Co. and was an active member of the Trinity United Church. Oliver was a talented wood worker, carver, boat builder and furniture maker. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28th at Trinity United Church, Listowel, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time to attend visitation by selecting RSVP under "Service Details" on the funeral home website, or by calling the Eaton Funeral Home at 519-291-4840. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Beth Kerr officiating. Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distance. The service will be recorded and the link available on the funeral home website. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital or Trinity United Church would be appreciated and may be made through Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
