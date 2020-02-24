|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my loving mother Olivia, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Our Lord Jesus and our Mother of Heaven decided it was time to bring her home to be united with her beloved husband Henrique, my adored father. Predeceased by her beloved husband Henrique. Also predeceased by her parents and siblings. Cherished and loving mother to her only daughter Maria, and her son-in-law, Randy, whom she will be sorely missed by both. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Paula and great-grandchildren Brock and Logan. She'll be missed by her extended family and friends. Her enormous smile and her infectious laugh will always be remembered and cherished. Olivia and Henrique came to this country many years ago, as one of the first wave of Portuguese immigrants. My mother was the backbone of the family. With little; a great desire to work hard, and a willingness to sacrifice, their lives together reaped the fruits of their labours. I was blessed and proud to have had Olivia and Henrique as my parents. I wish to express my greatest appreciation and gratitude for the care provided to my mother at St. Andrews Terrace. A very heartfelt appreciation to the staff that cared for my mom daily. Paula (RPN), Joanne (RPN), Mamta (RPN), Matthew (RPN), Melody (RPN), Sally, the Portuguese whisper who always shared her warmth and caring heart, Jen who always gave the warmth of her heart, Jody, Karen, Michelle, Olivera, Beth, Stephany, Ashley, Haley, Darlene, Kelly, Daniella, Suzanne and Teresina who always remembered her morning coffee. Thank you to Sharon for helping out at lunch. Thank you to Dr. Hughes, her student Doctor and Lorna (Nurse Practitioner). Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., N., Cambridge. (519)-740-0669. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Elgin St., S., Cambridge, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount View Cemetery.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020