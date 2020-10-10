Daughter of Stephen and Anastasia Maxymiuk Predeceased by sister Alice and her son David McIntyre, as well as by son-in-law Otto. Survived by children Warren, Carole, Christine (Otto) and cherished grandchildren Kyle and Zoey, 99 year old cousin Jenni Grudi, and dear friend Alec Catherwood. Ollie was born and raised in Toronto in a community rich in Ukrainian culture. As a young lady she worked at the Ontario Hydro, sewed her own clothing, loved dancing and window-shopping, crocheted, knitted and was an excellent swimmer and completed her Grade 9 piano. In 1953 she married Ted (Edward) Lake and together they welcomed and raised a family. During this time Ollie became a caregiver to her own Mother as well. 1969 was a beautiful year, as our parents bought a property on Lake Manitouwaba near Parry Sound and as a family we spent many glorious years there. Our Mom was a care-giver to Dad until he passed in 2003 at the age of 68. Mom went on a European Trip to 11 countries even sporting a backpack and staying in youth hostels! Mom and Dad had a great gift of experiencing many musicals, concerts and performances through beloved friend and violinist Alec Catherwood. Very independent by nature, she remained in the family home until 2015 despite many falls and fractures. Later in life, Ollies years at the Chartwell Westmount home were happy and full. She was an enthusiastic participant in many activities and events, loved concerts and made many dear friends. Known for her friendliness and easy warmth, Mom loved people, getting to know them and making them feel at home. Ollie was a stylish dresser, had a gorgeous complexion, wore pretty coral nail-polish, and looked adorable in her cat-ear hair bands. She was known for her quick-wit and great sense of humour, and her love of eating. On Halloween, perhaps most memorable as a mischievous bumble-bee, poking staff and residents with her "stinger!" Ollie was known for the powerful bond she shared with her children and grandchildren. She fought very hard to stay with us after the Covid lockdown. Our feisty Mom rallied and gifted us with months of grace-time. Briefer times when she once again opened her beautiful green eyes with love, smiled or laughed and these will nurture us all forevermore. Truly, we got a second chance to pamper and smother her with all of the love she so deserved. Our family would like to express our deep gratitude to the staff that so generously gave love and tender caregiving in Ollies last fragile days. Beautiful Mom... what an inspiring woman, you touched so many hearts with your loving spirit May you feel the warmth of the sun on your face always and rest in a gentler place



