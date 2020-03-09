|
Olly Ward, 93, of Mitchell passed away peacefully at the Ritz Lutheran Villa on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ward (2007). Dear mother of Dwight (Mary), Cheryle Harris (Ron), Sheldon, Debby Raycraft, Graham (Gillian), Shayne (Barb) and Bryce (Lisa). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Stan Blok, Sally Scott, Terry Ward, Eldeen Ward and Ruth Ward. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Stefania Masniuk, son-in-law Sheldon Raycraft, sister Frances Blok, brother Lawrence Masniuk, brothers-in-law Elgin, Victor, Clayton, Jack, Harvey and Jim Ward and sisters-in-law Marie and Doris Ward. Friends will be received at the Lockhart Funeral Home, 109 Montreal St., Mitchell on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 - 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marc Fraser officiating. A reception will follow at the Lockhart Reception Centre. Spring interment in North Logan Cemetery. Memorial donations to Ritz Lutheran Villa Redevelopment Fund or Knox Presbyterian Church, Monkton would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020