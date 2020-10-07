Peacefully at his home at Pond View in Wellesley on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in his 70th year. Loving son of the late Milton D. Erb (2015) and Marjorie Cook (2011). Dear brother of Pauline and her husband Joe Kuntz of Waterloo, and Brad and his wife Barbara of Millbank. Oran will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Oran was retired after working with several family owned construction companies such as Milton D. Erb Construction and finished his career at Home Hardware in Wellesley. Friends may visit with the family at the Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 519-656-2880 to reserve your visitation time. All visitors are required to wear masks, social distance and stay in your vehicle until your visitation reservation time. Interment of ashes at Rush's Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Apple Butter & Cheese Festival would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com