Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Holtzhauer) for 62 years. Loving father of Diane (Gerry), Paul (Laurie) and Christine (Kevin). Proud grandpa of Matthew (Anna), Michael (Carolyn), Andrew, Jessie (Chloe), Codi, Courtney and great- grandfather of Domenic, Aubrey and Charlie. Son of the late Orville and Flossie Mader. Dear brother of Shirley (late Cecil), Frank (Elsie), and the late Elaine (Bill), Norma (John), Fern (Bill), Harold (Eva) and Fran (Bruce). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families. Orville's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 and from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Renal Clinic would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Orville's memorial.
