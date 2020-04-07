|
|
Passed away at his residence, Chartwell Westmount Retirement Residence, Kitchener on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 94. Orville was born in Petrolia, on November 15, 1925. Son of the late William A. and Ella (nee Pierce) Douglas. Beloved husband of 70 years to Audrey (nee Maguire) Douglas. Dear father of Wayne Douglas, of Kitchener. Loving grandfather of Steven Ruetz and his wife Christine, of Sarnia, Kim Sugrim, of Kitchener, and Jackie and her husband Jason Sallans, of Ayr. Great-grandfather of Cailin and Lauren Ruetz, Michaela, Bethany and Sierra Sugrim, Garrett, Camdon and Dexter Sallans. Survived by his sister Helen Hammer, of Wallenstein and brother Earle Douglas, of Sarnia. Predeceased by his sister Sadie McPhee (2019), Isabel Colleen (1935), Anna Poppe (2010), brother Lyle William (1971). Orville was a graduate of the Ontario Pentecostal Bible School, Class of 1947.Retired from Shell Canada Manufacturing Centre, Sarnia in November 1984, after 33 years of service and resided in Kitchener since 1997. He was a member and active worker in Bethel Pentecostal Church, Sarnia for almost 50 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Orville's extended family and friends may view the service via livestream at www.erbgood.com A private interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to Kitchener Gospel Temple or Heart & Stroke Foundation may be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or online at www.erbgood.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020