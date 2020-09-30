It is with profound sadness we announce the death of our family patriarch, Oscar Thompson. Dad died peace- fully at Hospice Wellington shortly after his admission there on September 25, 2020. Dad leaves behind his lifelong partner and our mother, Lois Thompson (nee Montgomery). They had recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary - an amazing achievement. He was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Edna Thompson, sisters Helen, Marion, Enid (Ross), Jean (Cam), and brother Morgan (Peggy). FAMILY MEANT EVERYTHING TO DAD. He leaves behind his daughter Leslie (Mike), and sons Jim (Marilyn) and Ian (Carol). Grandchildren Taylor (Ryan), Adelin (Tom), Molly, Jordan (Katie), Kevin (Kathryn), and Bailey, and Great-Grandchildren Emily, Liam, Meghan, Joel and Quinn, will sorely miss their Grandpa Thompson. Many nieces and nephews have enjoyed Dads warmth, good humour and most memorable smile. We will continue to celebrate and honour Dads amazing life. Dads legendary work ethic served him well throughout his life. Dad signed up to serve his country in World War II and fortunately for us the war ended before he was called to serve. He returned to Kitchener where he assumed the role of General Manager for Thompson Fur Farms where he continued the work his father began many years before. In 1968, Dad changed careers and entered the Real Estate business in which he achieved much success through hard work and honest dealings (his trademark). When Dad and Mom retired they enjoyed many happy years on Harris Lake. Community service was always front and center for Dad. He worked tirelessly for the YMCA, Rotary, and Trinity United Church. When asked the reason for his long life, Dad would say two things: "Clean living and regular church attendance." Dad was a pillar of the community and he held all of us to the highest standards. Dad had a small sign on his workshop at Harris Lake, it said "Better to wear out than rust out." Time takes its toll on everyone, but dads legacy lives on in us all. A private burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery (Kitchener, ON) at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the YMCAs of Cambridge and Kitchener-Waterloo would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
