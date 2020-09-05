Otto KIEFER

1928-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Otto on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Margot (nee Mueller) (1999). Loving Onk to nephew Karl (Kathryn) and their family Kara (Rob) and Jake, niece Karen Spreitzer and her son Andrew and Perry Blocher (Sara) and niece Doris Batte and her family Sean (Becky) and Craig (Pam). Dear brother-in-law Trudel Edith Henkenhaf and Fritz Blocher. Predeceased by his brother Walter Kiefer (Hannelore) and Renate Blocher brother-in-law Bill Henkenhaf. Otto was born in Karlsruhe, Germany and was a long time resident of Cambridge (Preston). He retired from G.E. in Guelph after many years and enjoyed gardening, oktoberfesting and watching the Leafs play. Otto's family will receive relatives on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener Please register on the funeral home web site to attend the visitation. Masks are mandatory. A private service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge. A public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Church, Cambridge would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
