Formerly of Ayr, Ontario, Ove passed away at Innisfree House on Sunday, February, 16, 2020 at the age of 80 years. His beloved wife Laura Ann Blaase (née Baker), will greatly miss their friendship and combined family of 11 children, 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 17, 1939, Ove immigrated to Kitchener, Ontario with Kitte (née Petersen) in his young adult years, finding secure work as a millwright at Uniroyal Goodrich. Survived by brother Kaj and wife Julia of Denmark. Loving father and grandfather of Lis (née Blaase) Tallman (Amber and Troy), John and Tracey (née Ninatti) (Erik, Sabrina, and Chase), Jim and Cathy (née Flintoff) (Jarrett), Paul and Pattie (née Lamont) (Daulton), and co-father, - grandfather and -great-grandfather of Ron and Debbie (Ron Jr. and Natalie, with Kingston and Avery; Bobby, with Elijah), Judy and the late Michael (Kevin and Robyn, with Matthew and Dylan; Penny and Michael), Joan and Paul (Natasha and Eddie, with Dorothy and Lucy; Chantal and Steven, with Reid and Luca), Marvin and Alice (the late Gerald, with Isaiah; Crystal and Miguel, with Cierra and Liam), Laura and Dale (Nicole; Michelle and Lorne, with Jordan), Ellen and Bob (Jackie and Ryan, with Mackenzie and Beau; Ryan), and Jacqueline and Tim (Cody, Autumn, Douglas, and Meredyth). Ove's family will receive relatives and friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Thursday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Ove's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020