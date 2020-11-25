1/1
Passed away peacefully at his residence, RR1, St. Jacobs, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 65. Husband to Anna (Shantz) Weber, father of Stuart Weber of RR1, St. Jacobs and Fern and Mark Weber of Floradale. Grandfather of Lewis and Arlene Weber. Brother of Salome and Henry Brubacher, Tilman and Lucinda Weber, Selina Martin, Adeline and Emmanuel Brubacher, and brother-in-law to Josiah Bauman. Predeceased by his parents Abram and Elvina Weber, stepmothers Anna Brubacher and Emma Martin, sister Elmeda Bauman, and brother-in-law Henry Martin. A drive past viewing will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 2 - 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 2 - 6 p.m. at the residence of Amsey Shantz, 318 Hawkesville Road, RR1, St. Jacobs. Please follow the directions of the parking attendants. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the burial and service at Conestoga Mennonite Meetinghouse will be private. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
