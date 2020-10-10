Paige Kraft

Passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Village at the age of 78. Loving mother of Patricia Wilson (Brian), Duane Wagenknecht (Sharon) and Gerrard Wagenknecht (Cheryl). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Meghan, Ashley, Hollianne, LaVonne, Wesley, Wyatt, Bradley, Eric, and Ethan. Great-grandmother to her 13 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Glen Walker (Gwen) and Heather Setka (Richard). Fondly remembered by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church or Canadian Food for Children would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Paige's memorial.